Two people hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 55

Traffic near Smiths Ferry was backed up for hours while emergency crews responded to help the injured. One driver was cited for inattentive driving.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police say two people were flown to a Boise hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 55 Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. at mile marker 91 between Banks and Cascade.

Troopers say a southbound Toyota Camry collided with a northbound pickup and a second pickup that was traveling behind the first one.

The driver in one of the trucks, a 44-year-old man from Garden City, and the driver of the Camry were taken by air ambulance to a Boise hospital. Police on scene said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The driver of the second truck, a 61-year-old man from Cascade, was treated at the scene and released.

Traffic on Highway 55 south of the Rainbow Bridge was backed up for around three hours while emergency crews provided aid to the injured and police investigated.

Troopers cited the driver of the Toyota Camry, a 50-year-old woman from Post Falls, for inattentive driving.

