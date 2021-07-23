4 hospitalized after Caldwell pileup on I-84

Multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on westbound I-84 Thursday afternoon.
The pileup happened at 12:49 p.m. at milepost 23 in Caldwell.
According to Idaho State Police, an 85-year-old man from Weiser driving a Toyota failed to slow down for braking traffic ahead of him, and rear-ended a Dodge van. The impact of the crash caused the van to hit a Chevy Suburban.
The 85-year-old Toyota driver was airlifted to Boise with life-threatening injuries. His passenger, an 86-year-old Weiser woman, was taken to the hospital by ground ambulance.
Both people in the Dodge van, a man and woman from Utah, were also taken to a hospital in Boise.
The driver of the Suburban and a child riding in that vehicle both had more minor injuries that were treated at the scene.
Traffic on westbound I-84 was slowed or blocked completely for two hours while emergency crews worked. The crash remains under investigation.
