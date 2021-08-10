Driver struck, killed by train near Weiser

Police say the impact pushed the man's car off the tracks and into a power pole, where it caught fire.

WEISER, Idaho — A Middleton man who drove across train tracks died after his car was hit by the train Monday evening.

The collision happened at 5:13 p.m. at the intersection of River Dock Road and U.S. 95 just southeast of Weiser.

Idaho State Police say 69-year-old David L. Vink was headed east on River Dock Road when he failed to stop for the train. The intersection with the tracks is marked with signs, but does not have mechanical arms that come down to stop drivers from proceeding when a train is coming.

The northbound train hit Vink's car, pushing it off the tracks and into a telephone pole. The vehicle caught fire, and was completely engulfed in flames.

Vink did not survive.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

