One seriously injured after van hits bicycle in Garden City

Westbound traffic on Chinden at 37th is shut down while police continue to investigate.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City Police are investigating an accident that left one person with potentially life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon at 38th Street and Chinden Boulevard.

Officers arrived in the area at about 3:10 p.m., and found a van and a female on a bicycle had collided.

The officers began first aid, and continued until fire and EMS units arrived. The cyclist was taken to the hospital.

Police have not indicated the age of the cyclist, but the bicycle involved in the crash appears to be a child's bike.

Westbound traffic at East 37th Street has been shut down while Garden City Police and the Ada County Sheriff's Office Traffic Collision Reconstruction Team investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is encouraged to call the Garden City Police Department at 208-472-2950.

Watch more Local News: