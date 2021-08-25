One dead, two injured after head-on crash in Caldwell

Idaho State Police say the crash happened early Tuesday morning on US Highway 20/26 near Wagner Road.

CALDWELL, Idaho — One person was killed and two others were injured early Tuesday morning in a head-on crash on US Highway 20/26 just west of Wagner Road in Caldwell.

Idaho State Police troopers say Rhyker Sandoval, 21, of Parma was driving westbound on the highway around 2:24 a.m. in a 2014 Honda Civic when he crossed the center line and struck a 2011 Hyundai Accent being driven by Jessica Perez, 26, of Nampa.

Police say Perez died from her injuries at the scene. An ambulance crew took her passenger, 23-year-old Alexander Perez of Nampa, and Sandoval to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

According to ISP, Jessica Perez was wearing a seat belt. Alexander Perez and Sandoval were not.



The highway was blocked for three and a half hours while police investigated and emergency crews responded.



The Canyon County Sheriff's Office, Caldwell Fire Department, and Canyon County Paramedics assisted ISP.



The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

