NAMPA, Idaho — Crews are tearing down a Saint Alphonsus building on 12th Avenue in Nampa.



The demolition started at the old Mercy Medical Center building last month after years of the building sitting empty.



Work is expected to be finished in April.



Despite the demolition, Saint Alphonsus says there's still an emergency room and clinic next to the old hospital.

