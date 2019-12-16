BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a Saint Alphonsus facility in Boise early Monday.

According to dispatch, the fire was reported at 4:25 a.m. at the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group Bown Crossing Health Plaza at Parkcenter Boulevard and Bown Way.

A passerby noticed smoke coming out of the building and called 911. No one was inside the building, and no injuries were reported, dispatchers say.

The fire has been extinguished, but Boise Fire remains at the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown.

