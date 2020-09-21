Police searching for missing Boise 20-year-old

The missing man left his home on Sept. 16, police say, leaving his phone, wallet, and valuables behind.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police is asking for the public's help finding a young man who has been missing since last week.

Christopher was last seen on Sept. 16 walking away from his residence on North 15th Street. Officials say he did not take his wallet, phone or other valuables, and did not give any indication of where he was going.

The 20-year-old has ongoing health issues, according to police, and officers and his family are concerned for his safety.

Christopher is described as 5’8” and 145 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses and has a beard, and was last seen wearing a light-colored golf shirt. The missing man has a tattoo on the back of his neck of the “eye on a dollar bill," according to Boise Police.