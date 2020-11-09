Family worried missing 14-year-old Ada County girl could be in danger

The sheriff's office is urging anyone who has seen Reonna Gutierrez to give them a call.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office has put out a call for help in locating a missing teenage girl.

According to a Twitter post, no one has heard from Reonna Gutierrez for weeks. She is 14 years old.

Reonna's family and friends are very worried about her and believes should could be in danger.

Reonna lives in a neighborhood near Black Cat and Franklin roads. She left home on August 16 and did not take her cell phone or any money.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Det. David Anderson at (208) 342-4252 or email him at danderson@adacounty.id.gov.