Idaho State Police assisting in search for missing Washington man

Paul Vernon Johnson has multiple health issues and may be in danger. His credit card has been used for transactions throughout Idaho.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Idaho State Police has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert on behalf of Washington State and the Walla Walla Police Department.

64-year-old Paul Vernon Johnson was last seen around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10. He left his house around that time and did not mention where he was going.

Walla Walla PD said Vernon Johnson has multiple health issues and may be in danger. His cell phone was last pinged in Kamiah, Idaho on Thursday around 4 p.m. His phone has since been going straight to voicemail. Police do not know if his phone battery is dead or the phone is off.

Multiple credit card transactions on Vernon Johnson's card have shown up in Idaho.

Vernon Johnson has brown-gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5'10", weighs about 225 pounds and was last seen wearing a short-sleeve plaid shirt and blue jeans. He drives a tan 2004 Jeep Wrangler with a Washington license plate numbered BJT8188.

Anyone with any information regarding Vernon Johnson's whereabouts is urged to contact ISP or the Walla Walla Police Dept at (509) 527-4434.

