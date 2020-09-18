Utah search and rescue team try to find missing Boise man

He was last seen at his Boise home on Sept. 13 when he left for a backpacking trip to Kings Peak in Summit County, Utah.

BOISE, Idaho — A Utah county search and rescue team is trying to find a missing 25-year-old Boise man after he was late returning from a backpacking trip.

The Summit County Sheriff said in a Facebook post that the man, Kyle S. Wimpenny, was last seen at his Boise home on Sept. 13. He left for a backpacking trip to Kings Peak in Summit County, Utah. Wimpenny was meant to be home by Sept. 16.

In the early morning of Thursday, Sept. 17, county officials said Summit County Utah Search and Rescue began looking for him.

Police urge anyone that was in the area and thinks they saw Wimpenny to call (435) 615-3601.