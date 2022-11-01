x
Melba man killed in head-on collision south of Nampa

The 26-year-old from Melba was driving northbound in a Toyota Corolla when it collided head-on with a Ford F-150 after crossing over the center line, ISP said.
Credit: KTVB
Idaho State Police car

BOISE, Idaho — A Melba man was killed after a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 45 south of Nampa Saturday morning, Idaho State Police reported. 

The 26-year-old was driving northbound in a Toyota Corolla when it crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Ford F-150. ISP said the man died at the scene of the crash.

Idaho State Police said the collision happened around 10:45 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 45, near Deer Flat Road. 

The southbound Ford was driven by a 33-year-old man from Nampa. He was taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance. 

According to ISP, all occupants were wearing seatbelts Saturday. 

The collision is under investigation by Idaho State Police. 

