Idaho State Police seeking info after passing car threw beer bottle at trooper

Idaho State Police said the incident happened during a DUI investigation on I-84 in Ada County. A suspect was in the back seat of the vehicle at the time.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police are asking for information after a passing motorist threw a beer bottle at a trooper during a DUI investigation on Interstate 84 in Ada County, according to a news release Friday.

Police said the incident happened near milepost 52 in Ada County around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. The trooper was stopped on the right shoulder of westbound I-84, near the Orchard Street exit.

According to ISP, a suspect was in custody in the back seat of the trooper's vehicle at the time. The full beer bottle reportedly hit the lower left side of the back window, breaking the glass, as pictured above.

The bottle also came close to hitting the trooper and the suspect in custody, and felt debris from the bottle and window inside the vehicle.

Idaho State Police describe the passing vehicle as a "dark colored passenger car."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Idaho State Police at 208-846-7500, or local police.

Thursday's incident is under investigation by ISP.

