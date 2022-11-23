Update: Boise Police locate vehicle linked to shooting investigation

Investigators had asked the public for information on a Honda Odyssey after police shot and arrested a man wanted for aggravated battery on Monday, Nov. 21.

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, Nov. 21, police shot Jeremy Waste when he refused to comply with officers over an outstanding warrant over aggravated battery and brandished a knife, according to the Boise Police Department.

Police said the 30-year-old from Garden City pulled out a knife and attempted to assault an officer during the incident.

Waste was ultimately released from the hospital and booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of three felonies: aggravated assault, aggravated battery and an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon.

An Ada County Critical Incident Task Force investigation of the shooting was launched, led by the Meridian Police Department.

Boise Police on Wednesday identified K. Paporello, a 23-year veteran of law enforcement, as the one who shot Waste.

Waste was wanted in connection with an aggravated battery that police said happened Friday, Nov. 18, on East Mokena Drive, in another southeast Boise neighborhood just south of Holcomb and Amity roads. Waste is accused of stabbing someone, whom he knew, then fleeing the scene. The victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

On Wednesday, Boise Police asked the public if they had seen a 2001 medium gray Honda Odyssey "as part of an ongoing investigation into incidents prior" to the shooting Monday.

Police announced they located the vehicle Friday, Nov. 25.

In a hearing Tuesday afternoon, Ada County Magistrate Judge Michael Lojek set Waste's bond at $1.5 million in the case stemming from Monday's incident. He was still being held in the Ada County Jail as of Wednesday morning. A preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Dec. 5.

Additionally, Waste's bond is set at $300,000 on the charges related to Friday's alleged battery. A preliminary hearing in that case is set for the morning of Dec. 2.

Watch more Local News: