Caldwell Police respond to reports of gunfire at The Ranch bar

BOISE, Idaho — Caldwell Police are searching for a suspect they believe may have shot a gun outside of The Ranch bar in the early hours on Saturday morning.

Just after 1:00 a.m., police responded to a report of a bar fight and possible gunfire at The Ranch, located at 4919 Hwy 20/26. Once officers arrived, they found a man who had been punched in the face, with multiple bruises and bumps and lacerations to his face, but no gunshot wound.

"Violence is never the answer and we are lucky that no one was more seriously injured during this attack," Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram said. "Our detectives will work to bring the suspect to justice."

The suspect involved in the fight is described as a blonde male with a beard and was wearing a black vest the night of the fight.

Outside the bar, officers found spent shell casings they believe came from a handgun. While there was evidence of shots being fired, there does not seem to be a victim of a shooting.

Anyone with information related to either the bar fight incident or the shooting is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

