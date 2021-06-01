Lots of Memorial Day events being held around the valley

There are many events planned around the Treasure Valley this weekend to honor the men and women who died in service to their country.

BOISE, Idaho — Memorial Day is a time to remember the sacrifices made by our veterans, and a number of events throughout the Treasure Valley will provide people with the opportunity to pay their respects to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Here are some of the planned Memorial Day events:

Eagle Field of Honor flags will stand proudly May 22 – June 1, 2021

Event summary:

All day

Merrill Park, 637 E. Shore Drive, Eagle, ID

Visitors can stop by the Eagle Field of Honor at Merrill Park see more than 600 American flags, each honoring a local veteran

Flags are lit at night

Idaho State Veterans Cemetery - several events are planned.

On Saturday, May 29 -- 9 a.m.

Gov. Brad Little, former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne and other dignitaries to host a Memorial Day observance event and unveil a statue sculpted for the Idaho Veterans Cemetery by world-renowned Idaho artist Benjamin Victor.



The life-size statue features two U.S. Armed Forces service members depicting reverence, respect and resolve. In addition to the unveiling, the event will include an invocation by a military chaplain, remarks by dignitaries, an Idaho National Guard color guard, a rifle party, a bugler and more.



On Monday, May 31 -- 10 a.m.



The annual Memorial Day observance at the Idaho Veterans Cemetery.



Flags will be placed throughout the cemetery by the Young Marines. Activities include flyovers by the Idaho Air National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing at 10 a.m. and a Warhawk Air Museum Warbird flight at 11:11. TAPS will be performed by a member of Bugles Across America and followed by a bagpipe lament performed by a member of the Boise Highlanders.

Kohlerlawn Cemetery (Nampa) - Monday, May 31

The City of Nampa will host a ceremony at 10 a.m. at Veteran's Loop in Kohlerlawn Cemetery (76 6th St. N.) to honor the men and women who served in our country's military as well as those who gave their lives for our freedoms.

The keynote speaker will be Rev. Bill Roscoe, President of the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.

Parking will be available in designated areas. For more info, call 208-468-5797.

Julius M. Kleiner Park (Meridian)

11:00 a.m.

Rock of Honor Memorial - the names of Meridian's 62 fallen heroes are engraved on the rock and will be read aloud.

Vintage planes from the Warhawk Air Museum will conduct a flyover.

Julius M. Kleiner Park (1900 N. Records Avenue, Meridian)

45-minute ceremony features a short speech by Meridian City Councilman Treg Bernt, a wreath laying, a rifle salute, and the playing of Taps. The event will additionally pay tribute to police and firefighters, first responders, and health care workers.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs or lawn blankets, as seats are limited.

In addition to Meridian's Memorial Day Tribute at the Rock of Honor, there will also be another gathering on Monday, May 31, at 1 p.m. at the Meridian Cemetery (895 E. Franklin Road) presented by the American Legion Post 113 and the Meridian Cemetery. It will feature a short speech, a reading of names, wreath laying, rifle salute and the playing of Taps.

Morris Hill Cemetery observance



Memorial Day weekend will be observed at Morris Hill Cemetery (317 N. Latah St.) Saturday, May 29 through Monday, May 31. Boise Parks and Recreation team members will be on site in a limited capacity Saturday through Monday to assist the public in identifying grave locations.



Hours at the cemetery will be:



• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 29

• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 30

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 31 (Memorial Day)



Observance of the holiday will include additional health and safety protocols.

Boise Parks and Recreation employees will be available at the on-site outdoor kiosk to provide additional information and help family members and visitors during the hours of operation listed above. A separate table will also be set up and equipped with a plexiglass barrier for visitors to safely interact with staff members to locate grave markers and burial sites.



Two other cemeteries maintained by Boise Parks and Recreation will be open to the public Memorial Day weekend but will not be staffed. They are:

Pioneer Cemetery (460 E. Warm Springs Ave.)

Fort Boise Military Reserve Cemetery (1101 N. Mountain Cove Rd.)

Civil War reenactments are scheduled at Morris Hill Cemetery and Fort Boise Cemetery on Memorial Day. The reenactment at Morris Hill Cemetery will start at 11:45 a.m. and the reenactment at Fort Boise Military Reserve Cemetery is scheduled to start at 12:45 p.m.