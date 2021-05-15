54th annual Nampa Parade America held in Canyon County

The theme of this year's parade was "Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness."

NAMPA, Idaho — Canyon County residents gathered together on Saturday for the 54th annual Nampa Parade America.

The theme of this year's parade was "Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness", and included floats, horses, marching bands, antique cars, and more.

The parade began at 11 a.m. at the corner of 12th Avenue Road and Lake Lowell Avenue near Nampa High School. It then followed a route on 12th Avenue Road to 7th Street South, to 16th Avenue South, ending near Northwest Nazarene University campus at Holly Street and East Colorado Avenue.

Last year's parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's parade marked the first big, community-wide event since then.

"Today we are celebrating Armed Forces Day, so we're celebrating the military and our veterans," an event organizer told KTVB. The theme of our parade is Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness, and as you can tell, people are thrilled to be here today."

Event organizers also said this is just the beginning of what's to come.

