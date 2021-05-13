New 3-night concert series announced for this year's Albertsons Boise Open

Old Dominion, REO Speedwagon and Sammy Hagar & The Circle will perform on the 18th fairway at Hillcrest Country Club on Aug. 19-21.

BOISE, Idaho — The Albertsons Boise Open is returning to Hillcrest Country Club and tournament organizers announced that Albertsons companies has extended its title sponsorship of the golf tournament. This year marks the 32nd consecutive year with Albertsons as the title sponsor and Hillcrest Country Club as the host venue.

Additionally, Chevron has agreed to become the presenting sponsor of the Boise Open.

“We are grateful for 31 years of amazing support from our title sponsor, Albertsons and our treasured and loyal sponsors. The unwavering support of Albertsons has been the engine that has driven millions of dollars from the event‘s proceeds to charity.” said Jeff Sanders, President of Jeff Sanders Entertainment, the event management company. “The addition of Chevron as our presenting sponsor, with their long history in professional golf, sets the stage for the event to continue to break records on the Korn Ferry Tour for charity dollars raised.”

A portion of the money raised for charity will once again come from the Mondelez Tickets for Charity Program where 100% of all ticket sales support local charities. All ticket purchasers will select the local charity their ticket purchase will support.

And new this year, there will be three nights of concerts after golf after golf on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, August 19-21.

Thursday night will feature reigning CMA and ACM “Group of the Year,” Old Dominion. On Friday night, legendary rock and roll band REO Speedwagon will take the stage. On Saturday, acclaimed supergroup Sammy Hagar and The Circle will perform their hits.

The concerts will be held at Hillcrest CC on the 18th fairway and will start immediately after golf concludes. Concert admission is included with the purchase of daily tickets and four-day passes - there will not be any additional charges or upgraded tickets needed to enjoy the concerts after golf.

“This year’s event will showcase PGA TOUR golf, exciting concerts and enjoyable hospitality, all in the same day at the affordable price of only $25,” said Sanders. “A big thank you for the tremendous support of Albertsons, Chevron, over 100 major sponsors and 800 loyal Boise volunteers for making it all possible.”

The Albertsons Boise Open is the first of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events to feature 75 PGA TOUR players and the top 75 Korn Ferry Tour players as they compete to earn their PGA TOUR cards for the 2021-2022 PGA TOUR season.

Event tickets are on sale now. Daily tickets are $25 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday and just $10 for Sunday’s final round. A limited number of 4-day passes will also be available for $50 that include admission to all four days of the golf tournament and all three evening concerts.

All tickets will include admission to two on-course hospitality venues - the Albertsons Fan Pavilion on the 16th green featuring Michelob Ultra Beers Fore Birdies and Albertsons Signature Café and the Coors Light Fan Deck behind the 18th green.

The tournament will be conducted within local health guidelines and PGA TOUR COVID-19 testing policies.

