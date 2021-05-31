Nampa residents honor the fallen at Kohlerlawn Cemetery

“This is a day we get to go pay tribute to them and visit their gravesite and remember all that they did,” Mayor Debbie Kling said.

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa put Memorial Day on full display Monday morning at Kohlerlawn Cemetery.

Nampa residents gathered to honor the fallen. The city placed a wreath around the Unknown Soldier’s headstone.

Reflecting on what the day means to her, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said her husband’s father and grandfather served in World War I and World War II. Both are buried at Kohlerlawn Cemetery.

“This is a day we get to go pay tribute to them and visit their gravesite and remember all that they did,” Kling said. “We have a city as a whole that believes in our nation and stands up for what this nation was founded on. I’m thankful to get to serve and be a part of this community.”

Reverend Bill Roscoe with the Boise Rescue Mission gave the keynote speech, reminding those in attendance that there is no greater love than to lay down your life for a friend.

