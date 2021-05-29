Eagle Field of Honor marks 15 years of honoring fallen, current soldiers

"It’s not just Idaho, it’s not fallen soldiers, it’s anyone who has ever served or is currently serving."

EAGLE, Idaho — Hundreds of stories of veterans and active service members are waiting to be found at Merrill Park in Eagle this Memorial Day weekend. The 15th annual Eagle Field of Honor has hundreds of flags on full display to honor those who have served and are serving in the line of duty.

"The Eagle Field of Honor is a tribute to all military, past and present," said Heather Paredes, the co-chair for the event. "It’s not just Idaho, it’s not fallen soldiers, it’s anyone who has ever served or is currently serving."

Each of the 600 flags at Merrill Park has a yellow ribbon, which lists the name, rank, branch of service and war or campaign someone has served or is serving. Flag sponsorship is $30.

The flags will remain flying until Jun. 1. Those who sponsored a flag are able to take it home once the field is cleaned up.

“When I look out at the field, I see all the individual stories," Paredes said, adding that they all have served in the military and some even in the same platoons, but each person's story is different.

Paredes has helped with the Field of Honor since it originated 15 years ago. She said one of her favorite parts of what it does for the community is the help it provides for those looking to honor others.

"Families are amazing," Paredes said. “It means so much to them to be able to pay tribute to their loved ones that they usually don’t have an opportunity to do that."

Eagle Field of Honor- Day//Dusk pic.twitter.com/6R7m194EZd — Tristan Lewis (@TristanLewisTV) May 30, 2021

Throughout the rest of the weekend, hundreds of more people all over the Treasure Valley are expected to check out the display of flags. For Paredes, it means more opportunities to hear stories from veterans or active service members.

“Truly we have met the most amazing people," Paredes said. "No matter how many veterans come up to us and tell us their stories it never gets old."

