Hundreds visit the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery on Memorial Day

"It's a place of history, it's a place of honor, it's a place of respect."

BOISE, Idaho — This Memorial Day, hundreds of Idahoans came to the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery to honor the many generations of servicemen and women who lost their lives while performing their military duties.

"This is the first time we've come,” Nancy Daniels said, who was visiting from Meridian. “My husband is a retired Army colonel and we wanted to see what this was all about."

The day’s events started with 21 cannon blasts. Shortly after, Bugles Across America performed taps, joined by a flyover from the Idaho Air National Guard.

Planes from the Warhawk Air Museum also flew over the cemetery at 11 a.m. while the Boise Highlanders' bagpipes rang throughout the cemetery.

"This is a reminder of the freedoms that we have, those that paid the ultimate sacrifice," Bureau Chief for the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery James Earp said. "It's a place of history, it's a place of honor, it's a place of respect."

Visitors spent Monday visiting graves, laying flowers, and enjoying the clear skies at the veteran's cemetery.

Retired Sgt. Major Duane Cone served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1967 to 1988. Cone served in the Vietnam War and said he came to remember the fallen men he served with.

"That’s what this day is about to me is coming out and remembering friends," the retired Marine said. "When we came back from Vietnam, we had very little reception, so this is a great change and it's great to see all the people around here."

The Idaho State Veterans Cemetery is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Watch more Local News: