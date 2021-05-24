Idaho Air National Guard celebrates 75th anniversary

All week long, the Idaho Air National Guard is honoring those who have served and paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Air National Guard is celebrating 75 years of service this year.

And they're celebrating all week long at Gowen Field, leading up to Memorial Day.

Monday morning they unveiled a U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt 2, newly painted with a World War II heritage scheme.

This was to recognize the 190th Fighter Squadron -- Idaho's first Air Guard unit. And there to be recognized was actually one of the founding members, retired Air Force Col. Dale Hendry.



"The paint job that we got is a direct call back to our very beginnings in World War II paint scheme that the P-47 was flying with, to include the invasion stripes on the underside of the wings. So it's a beautiful tie back to our beginning and where we are today," said Col. Shannon Smith, 124th Fighter Wing Commander.



"I think it's a real honor. I've got to tell you in all seriousness that I'm the luckiest guy in the world. Luckiest guy in the world to be a member of the Idaho Air National Guard," Hendry said.

This weekend Gov. Brad Little will join in the celebration and a statue featuring two service members will be unveiled at the Idaho Veterans Cemetery on Saturday. Then on Memorial Day, the community will come together for the annual Memorial Day observance there.

Later this week we'll bring you the latest details on those events.

