Walmart on Ustick in Caldwell evacuated

A "wanted suspect" is inside the store and police are asking people to avoid the area.

CALDWELL, Idaho — According to the Caldwell Police Department (CPD), they have evacuated the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Ustick Road and South 10th Avenue in Caldwell because a "wanted suspect" is inside the store.

"Today at 1:20 p.m., officers were called to a dispute in the area of 4900 block of Pioneer Ave. Officers arrived but the man had left. Officers canvassed the area but he was not located. The reporting party said he was a felon and he was armed. At 2 p.m., an employee at the Walmart called to report a suspicious man in the restroom. Police responded and recognized the man as the suspect from the earlier dispute call. A team of crisis negotiators are now in contact with the suspect," CPD stated.

Police are asking for people to avoid the area. KTVB contacted CPD, and the department said that they are communicating with the suspect who is still inside.

