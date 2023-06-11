Woman dies after being hit by a vehicle in Boise

The woman was struck by a car on Saturday and died from her injuries in the hospital today.

BOISE, Idaho — According to the Boise Police Department (BPD), a woman died in the hospital today after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night around 11:50 p.m.

Police responded to the crash close to the intersection at Ustick Road and Cloverdale Road. Police said that "evidence indicates the adult female was walking eastbound across Ustick in the roadway and the vehicle was traveling northbound on Cloverdale when the collision occurred."

The woman was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries the following day. No one else was hurt and BPD said the investigation is ongoing. Police will release more information as it becomes available and after the Ada County Coroner contacts next of kin.

Watch more Local News: