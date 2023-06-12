Demand putting 'upward pressure' on gas prices in Idaho and across nation

The statewide average on June 12 was 8 cents more per gallon than it was a week ago.

BOISE, Idaho — On average, a gallon of regular unleaded gas is going for a few pennies under $4 in Idaho, according to Monday's gas price reports from AAA and GasBuddy.

Idaho's statewide average reported by AAA is $3.973, up 8 cents compared to the average on June 5 and up 22 cents compared to a month ago. Still, current Idaho gas prices are far lower than a year ago, when the average price was $5.10 and rising before reaching the all-time high of $5.25 on July 1, 2022.

Looking county-by-county, average prices range from $3.75 in Minidoka County to $4.35 in Camas and Shoshone counties.

Prices in the Treasure Valley are near the $4 mark, with the Ada County average at $3.99 and the Canyon County average at $4.

Heading southeast from Boise on Interstate 84, prices drop below the statewide average in Elmore County ($3.92) and into the Magic Valley (approx. $3.85 in Twin Falls County). Heading into the mountains north of Boise, prices average about $4.12 per gallon in Valley and Boise counties.

Gas prices within the city of Boise averaged $3.97 per gallon of regular unleaded Monday morning, and ranged from $3.75 to $4.16, according to price reports from GasBuddy, which surveys 216 stations around the city.

The national average has increased by more than 5 cents per gallon compared to the past month, but at just under $3.60 a gallon, it's significantly lower than the average for Idaho, which is 10th highest in the nation.

Demand is putting "upward pressure" on gas prices around the country, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to government data, U.S. gasoline demand is above the 9-million-barrel-per-day mark for a third straight week.

"With the Fed meeting this week to potentially alter interest rates again, we could see some turbulence in oil markets, potentially impacting states where gas prices were quiet this week, while the states that saw a big jump last week could see some moderate relief in the week ahead," De Haan said. "The good news has continued for average diesel prices, which again fell last week to their lowest since early 2022, helping to relieve some pressure on hard-hit consumers of diesel."

Diesel prices, averaging $3.99 a gallon in Idaho on Monday, have dropped by 10 cents over the past month.

