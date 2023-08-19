'Leave the driving to us': Travelers stranded and waiting for Greyhound bus in Boise, again

For the second time this month people are waiting for a bus at the Flying J. Friday night they stayed in a hotel, Saturday night they are on benches outside.

BOISE, Idaho — The Flying J on Federal Way is used by Greyhound as a bus stop, but it is the Flying J employees that have made it bearable for about 16 people that have been stranded there by Greyhound since Friday.

Greyhound riders said these workers from the Flying J, not affiliated with Greyhound, have been giving them drinks, letting them use the restrooms and doing what they can to help them out.

"Really I mean, you're left stranded, abandoned," Greyhound passenger Steve Ingram said. "You're homeless for the night you know, in a place that you're not familiar with."

For the second time this month, people have been stuck at this truck stop.

"I've been stranded on the road for four days," another passenger, Guillermo said. "It's horrible. "

KTVB previously reported in early August that over 30 travelers had been waiting multiple days to get back on a bus.

At that time, people were telling KTVB there was poor communication with the company. One person said they would just get routed to a ticket sales line or email, with no response.

This time around, people said much of the same thing, they feel Greyhound has not communicated with them very well.

"We try to call customer service," Ingram said. "There is no customer service line except to buy a ticket, the complaint department you have to go on email, and hope that someone gets back to you."

Ingram missed a connecting bus because the bus he was on was late, he called it a nightmare.

"My trip has now doubled the amount of time, and I'm still not there," he said.

According to the stranded travelers, Greyhound put them in a hotel in Nampa on Friday night and were told the bus would pick them up there on Saturday morning.

"After about 10 a.m., we realized that was never going to happen either. So, I did a bus tracking and found that the bus had long been gone," Ingram said.

Once again, people working at the places where the travelers were stranded came through to help. The hotel manager drove them back to the Flying J, where they will hopefully get on a bus Sunday morning.

"The fact that this isn't the first time and it's not just us that it's happened to is a problem. It's a repeating issue, and that needs to be fixed," another rider, Frankia said. "I can't go anywhere. It's a bus stop. And I don't have anyone in Idaho, I've never been to Idaho."

For now, about nine people are spending the night in a parking lot, outside of the Flying J.

"The people who are supposed to help you aren't helping you," Frankia said. "So, what do you do?"

All of them are thankful to the employees at the truck stop and hope tomorrow Greyhound will be taking the wheel.

"Some people missed a very sacred important event, some people missed a family function, some people are late for work," a passenger named Joshua said. "A lot of money lost and they [Greyhound] don't care."

Greyhound had not replied to calls or emails from KTVB by the time of publication. This article will be updated once Greyhound responds.

