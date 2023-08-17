Hurricane Hilary influencing Idaho's projected rain totals for Sunday-Tuesday

Localized flooding may be possible, depending on how much tropical moisture moves our way.

BOISE, Idaho — A hurricane – yes, a hurricane – will be impacting Idaho's forecast towards the end of the weekend and into next week. Hurricane Hilary rapidly intensified Thursday from a tropical storm to a category 2 storm.

As of Thursday, the hurricane is expected to strengthen to a category 4 storm over the eastern Pacific, before it weakens as it approaches the Baja California Peninsula.

Right now, the storm is still over open ocean. The track it takes inland will directly affect how much moisture Idaho sees. The forecast track will likely change several times before it makes landfall. It is expected to make landfall on the Baja California Peninsula right now. This is a shift eastward from this morning's forecast.

With this current track, more than an inch of rain is possible in Treasure Valley spots. Amounts could be even higher in the mountains, leading to localized flooding chances.

On average, Boise sees 0.17" of rain for the entire month of August. So far, we have seen 0.05" of rain in the City of Trees, but we could be adding lots of moisture to that if the current hurricane track holds.

The highest storm chances right now will be from Sunday to Tuesday. So, make sure you stay informed with your First Alert Weather team, we will keep you updated every step of the way with this variable forecast.

