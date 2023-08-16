Crews battling wildfire burning in heavy timber near Cascade

A wildfire spotted Wednesday afternoon in the Cascade Ranger District has quickly burned an estimated 100 acres, the U.S. Forest Service said.

CASCADE, Idaho — A wildfire burning on East Mountain southeast of Cascade has quickly burned an estimated 100 acres Wednesday evening. The U.S. Forest Service said the fire is burning near the East Fork of Clear Creek.

The fire, deemed the 'East Fire,' is burning in heavy timber, officials with the Boise National Forest said. The East Fire started around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, and is burning at Clear Creek Road and East Fork Clear Creek Road, according to the Valley County Sheriff's Office.

Flight restrictions are in place as a result of the fire. "Numerous" aircraft and firefighters are battling the East Fire. The U.S. Forest Service said full-suppression tactics are expected to take place.

The fire is uncontained and the cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story. KTVB will provide more information as it becomes available.

!!BREAKING!! We have been made aware of the Fire southeast of Cascade. The appropriate resources have been notified at this time. Stand by for more info. Posted by Cascade Fire Department on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.