A Salmon Shark was found in the river near Riggins, maybe for a 'good laugh'

Rest assured, the only freshwater shark is a Bull Shark.

RIGGINS, Idaho — A Salmon Shark was found in the Salmon River near Riggins, but fear not -- it may have just been someone's type of joke.

Idaho Fish and Game posted Wednesday that they "felt the need to investigate" after receiving multiple calls and emails about a shark washed up on the shore.

Salmon Sharks can grow up to 10 feet long and up to 1,000 lbs and love to feed on salmon, IDFG said on their website.

Should people be concerned?

Probably not, IDFG said. No sharks have been observed swimming up any fish ladders and the only known shark that can even live in freshwater is a Bull Shark.

"I think it is safe to assume that somebody dropped this on the shore for a good laugh. I certainly have laughed about it. This would have been a great April’s Fools Joke," IDFG said. "So, if you were one of those people who saw this fish on the shore or maybe somebody shared the photos with you, rest assured, we have no sharks swimming around in Idaho."

Watch more Local News: