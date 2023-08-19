Motorcyclist in hospital after three-car-crash on I-84

The driver, a 49-year-old man from Nampa, was stopped on the shoulder of the highway when he was hit.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are reporting that a three-car-crash on I-84 sent a man to the hospital. It happened Friday evening around 10 p.m., police said the driver of a 1999 Yamaha XV160 motorcycle, a 49-year-old man from Nampa, was stopped on the left shoulder when he was sideswiped by a person driving a 2016 Audi A6.

According to police, the driver of the Audi hit the motorcyclist, who was stopped, while driving east. The driver of the Audi then swerved after the impact and hit a 2021 Toyota RAV4.

The man driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital, no word on his condition. No other drivers were injured.

