Police: Domestic situation leads to standoff in Boise

The person barricaded themselves in an apartment complex. Police are still on scene, said there's no threat to the public.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is responding to a domestic situation at an apartment complex on Maple Grove Rd. and Irving St. According to dispatch, police arrived to check out the domestic issue when a person ran and barricaded themselves in the building.

Dispatch told KTVB that the call came in at 7:26 a.m. Saturday morning. Police are still in the area and on the scene. They said there is no threat to the public. No other information is available at this time.

KTVB will update this story.

