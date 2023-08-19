Hit and run in Nampa leaves man with life threatening injuries

Police are still looking for the suspect.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is looking for a driver who hit a man and drove away Friday at 10:53 p.m. The driver hit a 29-year-old from Nampa who is now in the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The hit and run happened at the 16000 block of N. Franklin Blvd. Police said a witness said the suspect left the scene and drove down N. Franklin Blvd. towards Birch.

Police are looking for the public's help in locating the suspect, but they do not have a full description of the vehicle involve. The department believes that a medium sized passenger car is what they are looking for and there may be damage to the front of it from the incident. Police are asking anyone who has cameras in the area to review the footage and anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or report anonymously online at www.343cops.com.

