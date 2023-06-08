Dozens waiting days for Greyhound bus in Boise

The bus has canceled trips several days in a row; people who did not budget for the inconvenience have been sleeping outside the truck stop.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — More than 30 travelers, suitcases and all, litter a Flying J truck stop parking lot off Federal Way waiting for a bus that never seems to come.

For at least three days in a row, Greyhound customers have had their trip cancelled with no explanation. Many travel long distances; Boise is a stop along the way, an area which they have no connection.

At best, Greyhound offered a hotel to the travelers at 2 a.m. At worst, they were back at the bus stop by 7 a.m. to find no bus.

"The next bus is supposedly at 8 a.m. again," Seattle-bound Rocky Suits said. "One mom has been since Monday. There's been 4 different reschedules for her. We're starting to wonder if there's ever gonna be a bus that's coming."

Some of the more fortunate have taken fate into their own hands. One man had his friend drive 4 hours from his destination in Oregon to take him back.

A Greyhound bus pulled into the bus stop at 7 a.m. Sunday morning from Salt Lake City, according to Suits. KTVB saw the bus still parked at the bus stop by 2 p.m. with no Greyhound employees to be seen on site.

"There is an actual working bus. It's not broken down," Alan Bailey said. "It's just sitting there."

Greyhound did not response to multiple attempts from KTVB to get in touch about the issue. That includes email and phone calls.

Kevin Jackson arrived in Boise on the 7 a.m. Sunday bus. Upon learning about the situation he was walking into, Jackson sent an email to Greyhound customer service. The response, however, offered no solutions.

"We are kindly asking you to email us back 24 hours after your final arrival time. We will then get back to you as soon as we become aware of this situation," the email stated. "Please reach us back by responding directly to this email."

The email offered a phone number for real time assistance; they directed Jackson back to the email instructions.

"This is a bloody nightmare," Bailey said.

The next bus out of Boise is scheduled for Monday at 8 a.m.

"The majority of what we have out here is elderly. Obviously, you see a few canes. A few people that don't need to be out here by yourself at night," Suits said.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.