Police searching for suspect in pair of robberies in Garden City

Police said the man took cash from Walmart on Thursday, and demanded money from employees at Vista Pawn after showing a gun on Friday.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Garden City Police Department is searching for a suspect in a pair of robberies at Walmart and Vista Pawn on Thursday and Friday. The man was caught on surveillance video on back-to-back days driving a white GMC pickup.

Police said the suspect walked into Vista Pawn and showed a gun Friday evening, demanding money. He left the store and drove away in the pickup after employees refused to listen to his demands.

The white GMC pickup was seen driving south in the parking lot behind the D&B Supply following the attempted robbery Friday, according to Garden City Police.

On Thursday morning, the suspect left Walmart in the truck with "an undisclosed amount of money." He also demanded money after approaching a Walmart employee.

Police on Thursday said the white GMC pickup was stolen from Atkinson Mirror and Glass in Boise. It has license plate number 1A 203LP.

During the first robbery, the truck was seen with black business decals on its tailgate. The decals had been removed when the truck was seen on cameras Friday. Updated photos of the suspect and GMC pickup are included below:

Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790, or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

