Robbery at Walmart in Garden City

Police said a person went into the store and demanded money.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Garden City Police are asking for the public's help regarding a robbery that happened at the Garden City Walmart this morning. According to police, a person entered the store around 9:30 a.m., went up to a worker and demanded money.

Police said they then ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of money. They were driving a white GMC pickup that was stolen from Atkinson Mirror and Glass in Boise. It has license plate number 1A 203LP.

Anyone with any information, or who might be able to identify the person is asked to call the police. Police said if anyone sees the person, they should call 911.

