Bus crash on Highway 55 north of Banks blocking traffic

All lanes of Highway 55 are blocked at milepost 84 north of Banks Friday afternoon due to a crash involving a school bus.

BANKS, Idaho — All lanes on Highway 55 are blocked at milepost 84 due to a crash involving a school bus Friday afternoon near the North Fork Payette River, the Valley County Sheriff's Office said.

The closure is located north of Banks. The sheriff's office said there is no estimate as to when the highway will reopen. Multiple law enforcement and rescue agencies are responding to Friday's incident, including the Eagle Fire Department.

Travelers are asked to use an alternate route and expect delays. Crews are working to get at least one lane of Highway 55 reopened.

This is a developing story. KTVB will provide more information as it becomes available.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.