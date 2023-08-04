Body of Forest Service employee missing since March recovered near Lowman

30-year-old Tyler Beyer went missing during a snowmobile trip in March. On Friday, his body was recovered.

LOWMAN, Idaho — The body of a U.S. Forest Service employee who went missing in March during a snowmobile trip northeast of Lowman was recovered on Friday, Boise County Sheriff Scott Turner told KTVB.

30-year-old Tyler Beyer was last seen by a hunter in the Lick Creek area on March 12. Forest Service staff notified the sheriff's office on March 13, when Beyer – an employee on the Lowman Ranger District – didn't show up for work.

Turner on Friday said crews searched for Beyer for 10 days, but were never able to locate him. The area had seen hundreds of avalanches and Beyer did not have an avalanche beacon with him in the difficult terrain.

Searches have continued each week since March, Turner said. Beyer's wrecked snowmobile was seen on Thursday by a group of hikers going around the back side of Red Mountain. The snowmobile was in a slide area where a large avalanche occurred, the sheriff told KTVB.

Rescuers were able to recover the body on Friday. Turner said it appears Beyer was on a ridge top and triggered an avalanche, before going down roughly 800 feet.

According to Turner, the area just became visible in recent weeks as snow melted. Due to the amount of avalanches, rescuers were not able to find the 30-year-old until now.

Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, Boise County Search and Rescue, U.S Forest Service law enforcement, backcountry snowmobilers and volunteers from the Boise Snowmobile Club were all out looking for Beyer in March. Air searches were also completed by the National Guard and Civil Air Patrol.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.