After death of Boise High School student, counselors offering community support

Teens that knew the 16-year-old put up posters, left flowers and wrote notes for their dear friend at the location of the accident.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise community is devastated after 16-year-old Jadin Zurawski died after being hit by a truck Thursday.

People who knew the 16-year-old – family, friends and students who went to school with him – have been mourning his loss. Teens that knew Zurawski put up posters, left flowers and notes for their dear friend at the location of the accident, in hopes to keep his memory alive. Other community members also gathered to give their condolences.

Children's Home Society/Warm Springs Counseling Center Target Care Coordinator, Kayla Reynolds, said the incident "can have an impact in every facet of life" on those who witnessed the accident and knew Zurawski.



"It can affect all areas of life, whether it's just daily living tasks, or just social interactions, and just being out in the community," Reynolds said.

Not only does it impact the family, friends and witnesses, it can have a ripple effect throughout the community.

"Classmates, neighbors, all of those people are impacted because none of us has ever prepared for a child’s death," licensed counselor Jessica Adams said.

One thing that youth counselors and psychologists suggest is to help your child talk through what they saw and what they are feeling. They say the best thing to do for your child in this situation is get professional help.



"Seek out therapeutic services and support in their community,” Reynolds said. “Especially in the schools, there are designated therapists and counselors in the schools to support them."



The Boise School District put a crisis team into place once they found out that Zurawski, a Boise High School student, had passed away.



"That is a team that consists of well-trained, very knowledgeable, highly-professional individuals who are professionals in the areas of counseling, child psychologist and social workers as well," BSD Public Affairs Administrator Dan Hollar said.



The crisis team is available to students, parents and staff members that need or want help regarding this incident.



The Boise School District sent out an email to all Boise High School students, family and staff with information about the crisis team.

Counselors and other resources will be available on Monday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will also be available at Boise High through the start of the school year, which begins Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.