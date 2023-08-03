16-year-old dies after being hit by a truck in Boise

A witness told KTVB that his friend was hit by a dump truck.

BOISE, Idaho — A 16-year-old has died after being hit by a truck in Boise. According to the Boise Police Department (BPD), the crash happened at N. 16th Street and W. Washington Street on Thursday, Aug 3 around 10:00 a.m.

Police said a truck was driving south on 16th Street when it hit the boy who was in the crosswalk riding a skateboard. The teen died at the scene.

One teen witness told KTVB that a dump truck ran a red light and hit his friend, who was skateboarding at the time. KTVB observed a broken skateboard on scene of the accident. Other teens were also skating around the area at the time.

Homicide detectives and the BPD Crash Reconstructive Team are investigating the crash and interviewing witnesses. Police have not released any more information at this time.

At the Albertsons on State, a kid told me his 16/17 y/o friend was hit and killed by a dump truck.



There is also a police shooting happening right now. Heading there now pic.twitter.com/dIYhlzaFAb — Alexandra Duggan (Alex) (@dugganreports) August 3, 2023

The coroner will release the name of the victim after next of kin has been notified.

