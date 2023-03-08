Boise Police investigating shooting near Ann Morrison Park

Boise Police said a section of South Dale Street is closed Thursday afternoon following a shooting involving an officer.

BOISE, Idaho — An investigation is underway after a shooting Thursday involving a Boise Police officer on South Dale Street, the department said on social media.

Police said Dale Street, located near Ann Morrison Park, is closed between Royal Boulevard and Island Avenue Thursday afternoon. The scene has been secured.

People are asked to avoid the area. Boise Police said more information will be released shortly and a media briefing will be held once details are available.

This is a developing story. KTVB will provide more information as it becomes available.

An officer involved shooting investigation is underway after an incident on S. Dale St. Officers have secured the scene and Dale St. is closed between Royal Blvd and Island Ave. Please avoid the area. More information will be released shortly. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) August 3, 2023

On scene at police shooting — right by college housing. I was told the shooting happened behind a dumpster in a construction area to the right of this picture. We were not allowed over there. @KTVB pic.twitter.com/srChFWVmjv — Alexandra Duggan (Alex) (@dugganreports) August 3, 2023

