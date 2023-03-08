Boise Police investigating shooting near Ann Morrison Park

BOISE, Idaho — An investigation is underway after a shooting Thursday involving a Boise Police officer on South Dale Street, the department said on social media.
Police said Dale Street, located near Ann Morrison Park, is closed between Royal Boulevard and Island Avenue Thursday afternoon. The scene has been secured.
People are asked to avoid the area. Boise Police said more information will be released shortly and a media briefing will be held once details are available.
This is a developing story. KTVB will provide more information as it becomes available.
