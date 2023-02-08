Boise State's George Holani recognized among nation's best ahead of 2023 season

Holani is a candidate for the Maxwell Award and Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the best and most versatile player in college football, respectively.

BOISE, Idaho — Ahead of Boise State running back George Holani's final season in the blue and orange, the longtime starter is earning recognition among college football's best and most versatile players. Holani has appeared on two national award watch lists this week alone.

For the third time in his career, the California native is a preseason candidate for the Maxwell Award, given annually to the best collegiate player. The Maxwell Football Club tabbed 85 players to its 2023 watch list on Monday, including both Holani and Bronco quarterback Taylen Green.

The 5-foot-11, 209-pound back rumbled for 1,157 yards in 2022 and added 151 receiving yards. Holani also found the end zone 13 times, while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. The fifth-year standout rushed for more than 100 yards in six games last fall.

Holani's redshirt-junior season earned him a spot on the All-Mountain West second team, an accomplish he also earned following Boise State's 2019 campaign. Ahead of the upcoming season, Holani was one of three Broncos to land on the 2023 preseason all-conference team, as selected by a media panel.

After announcing his decision to return to The Blue for another ride, the preseason recognition has poured in for Holani. On Thursday, Boise State's feature back was named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list, given to the most versatile player in college football each year. Holani snagged 24 receptions and totaled 82 yards on punt returns last fall.

He appeared on the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll twice in 2022 – following a 131-yard, two-touchdown performance against San Diego State, and again one week later after rushing for 157 yards in a 40-20 win over Fresno State. Holani added a touchdown grab against the Bulldogs.

In the eyes of MW opponents, George Holani is clearly both. Every player we talked with seemed to have a memory of the Preseason All-Mountain West running back going off against their team pic.twitter.com/ondnGravCy — Brady Frederick (@BradyFrederick_) July 27, 2023

Last month, Holani was named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000, a watch list that highlights the best college football players eligible for both the 2024 NFL Draft and the annual senior all-star game in Frisco, Texas. Athlon Sports also placed Holani on its 2023 preseason All-Mountain West first team.

While the on-field talent speaks for itself, clearly, Holani's off-the field contribution is just as impressive, according to first-year Boise State offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan. This fall, Holani will once again share the load with rising sophomore standout Ashton Jeanty, who turned 156 carries into 821 yards (5.3-yard average) as a true freshman.

Hamdan begins his new role with a loaded backfield in Green, Holani and Jeanty. On Monday, the former Bronco quarterback talked about what makes his one-two running back punch different.

"You look at George and I can't tell you how proud this fanbase should be of that guy. That is probably the most humble guy we have maybe in this room, day-in and day-out," Hamdan said. "Ash is an interesting one, man. I think he's a guy who's totally transformed his body, he's cut weight, he looks even more explosive, if you guys can believe that."

Personality wise, the duo is also different.

"Who's most likely to like pull a prank on you as an offensive coordinator? Probably Ash," Hamdan said. "Who's most likely to watch your kids for a whole week? Probably George."

Just a reminder…



Following a change at OC prior to Week 5, here’s what #BoiseState RB George Holani averaged on the ground over his final 8 regular season games in 2022:



17.6 CAR | 109.0 YDS | 6.2 AVG | 1.1 TD



That projects out to 1,417 rushing yards over a 13 game schedule. https://t.co/LiKFEPMSCV pic.twitter.com/apGvayTEUz — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) July 20, 2023

