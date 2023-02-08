Seven Oaks Elementary to start school year without playground

The district tore down all three playgrounds after a civil rights complaint exposed facilities are not ADA compliant. West Ada plans to rebuild at one site.

BOISE, Idaho — The West Ada School District (WASD) is welcoming kids to new a new school year at Seven Oaks Elementary without a playground, according to a WASD spokesperson.

Seven Oaks previously hosted three playground sites on school grounds, divided between different grade levels; the school's Parent Teacher Association (PTA) worked to raise $100,000 in in 2022 to update the playgrounds with accessible features for children with disabilities. WASD agreed to provide an additional $200,000 to pay for all the updates.

An anonymous Office of Civil Rights complaint in February exposed all three playground locations did not meet the required standards set from the American with Disabilities Act (ADA). WASD cannot legally provide facilities that do not meet ADA compliance.

The district has torn down the playgrounds at all three locations.

"There is no intention of the school district to rebuild all of these playgrounds," Seven Oaks parent Sara Morey said. "It does not anywhere state that demolishing playgrounds is the solution to this."

The district originally planned to improve all three playground sites. A June 14 email between the district and parents informed the community - for the first time - only one 'universal ADA compliant playground' will be built.

"There's nearly 600 students at the school. There are too many kids for one playground wear and tear," Morey said. "I want the school district to look the kids in the eye and tell them this was their best choice. I don't know how they could do that, morally and ethically."

After factoring in feedback from the community and required ADA updates along all three sites, costs to rebuild all three playgrounds tripled the original estimation, according to WASD Chief of Staff Nicole Scheppers. The district is no longer accepting the PTA's $100,000; WASD is encouraging the PTA to use the funds for a separate project to benefit students at Seven Oaks.

The district is holding an open meeting Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. for parents and community members to receive information and ask questions. The meeting will be held at Seven Oaks.

WASD is posted answers to frequently asked questions on the Seven Oak's website.

