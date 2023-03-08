Man dies in motorcycle crash near Jerome County Airport

Police said the 44-year-old man from Filer passed stopped traffic and hit a truck.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police report that a man driving a motorcycle on State Highway 25 hit a truck and died. According to police, the crash happened near the Jerome County Airport on Thursday, Aug. 3 around 10:45 a.m.

A Freightliner truck was going east and stopped on the highway to make a left turn. The 44-year-old man driving the motorcycle, a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600, passed traffic stopped behind the Freightliner and crashed into the truck as it was turning.

The man driving the motorcycle died at the scene. Idaho State Police said they are investigating the crash.

