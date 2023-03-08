Texas man killed in Valley County plane crash

78-year-old Jonathan Van Cleave of Midland, Texas, was killed in a single-vehicle plane crash near Big Creek, the Valley County Sheriff's Office said.

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — A 78-year-old Texas pilot was killed after his single-engine plane crashed in the Frank Church Wilderness area on Sunday, July 30, according to the Valley County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said just before 12 p.m. Sunday, dispatch received a notification of a "distress" beacon going off in the Cabin Creek area. The Life Flight Network responded and the plane was located in a creek bed.

Personnel with the U.S. Forest Service and Life Flight confirmed the pilot, 78-year-old Jonathan Van Cleave of Midland, Texas, was killed in Sunday's crash. The Valley County Sheriff's Office said he was the only person in the plane.

Ground crews were not able to access the plane. On Monday, July 31, Two Bear Air Rescue was able to use its hoist-equipped helicopter to assist with recovery. Valley County deputies and Two Bear Air personnel were lowered down to the crash, and recovered Van Cleave.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were notified of the Valley County crash and are leading the investigation.

"Our deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family and friends of the pilot," the Valley County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook Thursday. "We would like to thank Two Bear Air Rescue, Life Flight Network and the U.S. Forest Service - Payette National Forest for their assistance."

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.