Data breach at Idaho Department of Health and Welfare

People on Medicaid that were affected will be offered free credit and theft protection monitoring for a year.

Example video title will go here for this video

IDAHO, USA — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) announced that on April 18 there was a data breach to their systems. A person gained access to a payment account of a Medicaid healthcare provider and that may have exposed member identification numbers, names, dates of services and billing codes of 2,501 people on Medicaid.

So far, DHW said that there is no evidence any information has been used. However, people that may have been affected should have been informed by mail on June 9 and these people have been offered identity theft protection and free credit monitoring for a year.

"Protecting the personal health and financial information for the people we serve and those we work with is critical," DHW Director Dave Jeppesen said. "We're working closely with Gainwell to learn from this event and make improvements against future incidents."

The department said that once they found the data breach, they immediately terminated the persons access and contacted the FBI.

People that have questions can call 800-939-4170.

Watch more Local News: