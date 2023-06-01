Man rescued from Snake River

His pickup, camper and trailer fell off the road and into the river.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — A man was rescued from the Snake River in Heise, Idaho east of Idaho Falls on Saturday, June 10 around 8:00 a.m. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, his pickup, camper and trailer went off road and into the river.

He was rescued by Idaho Falls Ambulance, Jefferson Central Fire, Air Idaho Rescue, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office all responded alongside BCSO Search and Rescue, Dive Rescue and Drone teams after they had received multiple calls of a man in the water around 7:30 a.m.

"Deputies located the man on the semi-conscious on the riverbank upstream from the Byington Boat Ramp around 8:10am and were able to reach him by boat to transport him to the awaiting Air Idaho Rescue helicopter. The man was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center to be treated for hypothermia and other minor injuries but is expected to survive," a press release stated.

Police said that the man was the only one in the pickup. Further, the strength of the river had moved the pickup, camper and trailer around a two-mile area in the river. The police also rescued his dog that was in the camper in the middle of the river.

"Conditions in the Snake River continue to be dangerous with high water flow from mountain runoff, strong currents and floating debris. The water temperature is extremely cold making it difficult to self-rescue if you end up in the water. Always plan for safety and consider the conditions of waters and back country areas you plan to recreate in," the release stated.

Police also thanked bystanders that helped locate the man.

