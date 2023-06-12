Highway 20 in eastern Oregon reopens after debris slides

U.S Highway 20 in eastern Oregon has reopened to two-lane traffic with reduced speeds after debris slides prompted a closure late Sunday night.

MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. — U.S Highway 20 in eastern Oregon has reopened to two-lane travel with reduced speeds after debris slides prompted the closure of a 34-mile stretch of the roadway, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The highway was shut down late Sunday night about 12 miles east of Juntura in Malheur County. Highway 20 reopened to single-lane traffic Wednesday afternoon as cleanup operations continued.

While the roadway is now open to two-lane travel, the department advises travelers to slow down and plan for extra time traveling the eastern Oregon route.

After the slides, the Oregon Department of Transportation closed U.S. 20 between mileposts 189 and 223, a stretch that links the cities of Vale and Burns. ODOT reported multiple slide areas and rock, mud and other debris blocking the highway.

ODOT and crews from Malheur County have spent most of the week clearing "tens of thousands" of cubic yards of debris, such as mud and rock. The department said the debris reached 10 feet above the highway in some areas as a result of multiple landslides from Sunday's heavy rain.

Muddy day for our crews in #EasternOR. 🚧



Photos from the debris slides on US 20 are coming in as emergency crews respond with cleanup, and engineering crews assess the area. The highway remains closed between Vale and Burns, MP 189-223.



More 📸: https://t.co/1yNwLVcPPN pic.twitter.com/ZUpx9IE4Tu — OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) June 12, 2023

Travelers in the area should be aware of crews and equipment hauling debris away from Highway 20 to a disposal site. There will also be increased truck traffic throughout cleanup operations.

"We are monitoring weather reports and may need to temporarily close road sections if additional landslide activity is expected," ODOT said in a news release Friday.

Check back here for updates on the situation, and check Oregon road reports online here or by calling 511 or 1-800-977-6368. The number for people calling from outside Oregon is 503-588-2941.

Watch more Local News: