Jerome County declares state of emergency due to fast-moving fire

BOISE, Idaho — The Jerome County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency Wednesday, Sept. 8, after quick growing blazes created dangerous conditions for firefighters and residents.

Declaring a state of emergency gives Jerome County the ability to request additional resources from the state.

The brush fires have been fueled by 30-40 mph winds and dry conditions, which have also created challenges for firefighters trying to combat the fire. Crews have used aircraft to try and limit the spread of the fire, focusing on areas with threatened structures, livestock or community members.

The fire, located approximately 3 miles north of Eden in Jerome County, is estimated to be more than 20,000 acres and is mostly burning on land managed by Bureau Land Management.

The Jerome County Sheriff's Office alerted residents of the fast-moving fire while fire departments from different jurisdictions worked to contain the fire. Residents in the area have been asked to report any damages caused by the fire to the Jerome County Office of Emergency Management by calling 208-644-2706, emailing tstitt@co.jerome.id.us or by mail at 300 N. Lincoln Ave. Jerome, ID 83338.

A main concern for residents living near the outer area of Eden and into Minidoka County, where the fire is mainly located, is the death of livestock, so residents should take extra precautions.