Idaho receiving $3 million in emergency funds to repair flood-damaged roads

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the "quick-release" funding Monday for damaged roads in Nez Perce and Idaho counties.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration is making available $3 million in emergency relief funds to help pay for repairs of Idaho roads and bridges damaged in recent floods.

Heavy rain and runoff in June brought extreme moisture and flooding to Nez Perce and Idaho counties in north-central Idaho, counties for which Gov. Brad Little issued a disaster declaration. Numerous roadways were obstructed, including U.S. 95 near Lapwai as well as Gifford-Reubens Road,Southwick Road and Webb Road in Nez Perce County, and Toll/Clear Creek Road in Idaho County.

The initial flooding washed out the northbound lane of U.S. 95 south of Lapwai. Crews worked to reopen two lanes with an asphalt surface as soon as possible. The Idaho Transportation Department plans to focus on more permanent repairs later this summer.

The "quick release" funds announced Monday by the Federal Highway Administration will go toward emergency repair work and operations to maintain traffic flow throughout the disaster area and to limit further highway damage.

The funding announced Monday adds to the more than $70 million in emergency highway funds recently provided to the Montana and Wyoming transportation departments, the National Park Service and Custer-Gallatin National forest to repair flood damage in Yellowstone National Park and surrounding areas.

