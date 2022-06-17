Idaho governor issues disaster declaration for 2 North Idaho counties affected by flooding

This is the first weather-related declaration the governor has signed in 2022.

IDAHO, USA — Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a state disaster declaration for two Idaho counties affected by spring flooding.

The governor signed the declaration for Nez Perce and Idaho counties on Friday. This is the first weather-related declaration the governor has signed in 2022.

The excessive rainfall throughout North Idaho is "causing significant damage, as well as creating dangerous travel conditions in the region," according to a press release from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management.

The Nez Perce County Board of County Commissioners issued a disaster declaration for flooding on Monday after the increase in rainfall that occurred throughout the weekend.

According to the statement, the excessive rainfall throughout the weekend caused rivers and creeks to rise, resulting in localized flooding that is impacting homes and private properties in the area.

The Nez Perce County Office of Emergency Management and other agencies responded to calls of rising water levels in areas of the county throughout the weekend. The county delivered sand and sandbags to key locations on Monday morning.

According to Little, the disaster declaration will make funding available to Nez Perce and Idaho counties, which can be used for response and repair efforts.

